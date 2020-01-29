US bill in vain to change Dalai Lama reincarnation rules: experts

Tibetan people celebrated their "Fairy Festival" on December 12, 2019 in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Fairy Festival falls on October 15 every year according to the Tibetan calendar and involves various kinds of religious activities.(Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Experts on Wednesday slammed the Tibetan bill that was passed by the US House on Tuesday, which proposes sanctions on Chinese officials involved in the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, calling the bill a gross interference in China's internal affairs under the disguise of religious freedom which will not have any substantial influence on China.US House approved "The Tibet Policy and Support Act" Tuesday afternoon, which was introduced by Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern. The bill claimed the succession of the 14th Dalai Lama should be decided solely by spiritual leaders without the "interference" of the Chinese government, and should take into consideration the 14th Dalai Lama's "instruction."Lian Xiangmin, an expert at the China Tibetology Research Center, told the Global Times Wednesday that per Tibetan Buddhism history, from the Second Dalai Lama to the current 14th Dalai Lama, the process of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama starts only after the death of the previous Dalai Lama. There cannot be any precedent of "instruction" and "designation" when the Dalai Lama is still alive."The US [House] passed the bill to regulate the process of the reincarnation when the 14th Dalai Lama is still alive. Is it to urge the 14th Dalai Lama to die as soon as possible?" Lian questioned.Lian said that based on the history and practices of Tibetan Buddhism, after the death of the Dalai Lama, the Gelug sect of Tibetan Buddhism and the Tibetan local government must report to the central government before they can start seeking and identifying the reincarnated soul boy.Another religious scholar who requested anonymity told the Global Times Wednesday the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama has never solely been a religious issue, but also a political issue.The scholar said the US' move is an attempt at invigorating the Tibetan separatist forces overseas, who are highly likely to hype the issue in the international stage.The US' claim that the reincarnation should be made solely by leaders of faith does not hold water, he said.

A train arrives at the freight depot of the Lhasa West Railway Station in the capital of Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, on June 13, 2018. The freight depot is the largest in the region. Photo: VCG

The system of lot-drawing from a golden urn to confirm the reincarnated soul boy of a deceased Living Buddha established in history proves that the power to seek and approve the reincarnation is in the hands of the central government. The system also shows clearly that the Tibetan regional government is subordinate to the central government. The Eighth Dalai Lama emphasized the importance of the gold urn system in a written document, he added.The US bill also threatened sanctions, if Chinese officials "interfere" in the process of recognizing a successor or reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, under the Global Magnitsky Act. This may include visa sanction and freezing the US assets of those sanctioned and suspension of business transactions between them and US citizens and companies.Diao Daming, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times Wednesday that although this "long-arm jurisdiction" looks harsh, it actually has a limited impact on Chinese officials, given there is already a nationwide anti-corruption campaign and strict Party governance.The bill also seeks the establishment of a US consulate in Lhasa. Diao pointed out that the US already has a consulate in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. According to the population distribution of Southwest China and the number of Americans in the region, the consulate in Chengdu is able to meet their needs of consular protection and services.The real intention of the US to build a consulate in Lhasa is to further strengthen ties between the US and China's Tibet to facilitate direct interference in Tibetan affairs, Diao said.Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida has sponsored the Senate version of the legislation, which has not been tabled for a vote yet. The bill needs to pass the Senate before US president formally signs it into law.

The Tibetan Traditional Medical University in Lhasa holds a renaming ceremony in 2018. Photo: VCG