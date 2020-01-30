Huawei securing UK, EU markets seen as 'big win' amid yearlong US crackdown

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2019 shows the venue of the "European Innovation Day" event organized by Huawei in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Huawei has welcomed Europe's decision to enable it to continue participating in European 5G roll-outs.This non-biased and fact-based approach towards 5G security allows Europe to have a more secure and faster 5G network, the Chinese firm noted.The EU told its members on Wednesday to limit and monitor high-risk vendors in building next-generation wireless networks without imposing a ban on the Chinese company despite the US' yearlong lobbying efforts to bar Huawei from the European market, media reports said."Huawei has been present in Europe for almost 20 years and has a proven track record with regard to security. We will continue to work with European governments and industry to develop common standards to strengthen the security and reliability of the networks," read a statement Huawei sent to the Global Times on Wednesday night.The British government announced on Tuesday that the Chinese tech giant would be allowed to take a role in UK 5G networks, but with restrictions. The Chinese firm will be excluded from "security critical" core areas, including nuclear sites and military bases.In addition, it will only be allowed to account for 35 percent of network equipment and base stations in the UK."This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecom infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market," Victor Zhang, Huawei vice-president, was quoted as saying in a statement sent to the Global Times.Resisting US pressure, the EU and UK both partially allowing Huawei to have a role in their 5G roll-outs can be seen as a big win for the Chinese company, particularly as the UK is a major player in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance. It could set an example for other European countries when they draft 5G policies, analysts said."To find a balance between technology and politics, more countries may adopt a similar approach by limiting Huawei's presence in 5G networks but not completely banning it," Jiang Junmu, chief writer at telecom industry news website c114.com.cn, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Also, a large part of 5G roll-out revenues come from radio access networks while core areas only account for about 10 percent of revenues, which would not significantly weigh on Huawei's market presence, Jiang noted.Refusing Huawei will severely harm China-UK relations and undermine Chinese companies' confidence in the British investment environment, Chinese Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming told the Global Times in an earlier interview.