Sri Lankan tailors make national flags to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

Sri Lankan tailors make national flags at a small shop in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 29, 2020. Sri Lanka will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on Feb. 4. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

A Sri Lankan man buys a national flag at a small shop in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 29, 2020. Sri Lanka will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on Feb. 4. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

A Sri Lankan tailor makes national flags at a small shop in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 29, 2020. Sri Lanka will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on Feb. 4. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

Sri Lankan tailors make national flags at a small shop in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 29, 2020. Sri Lanka will celebrate its 72nd Independence Day on Feb. 4. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)

