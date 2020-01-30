Over 7,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China, 170 dead

Medical staff work in the ICU (intensive care unit) of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 24, 2020.(Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

A total of 7,711 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the Chinese mainland as of 24:00 on Wednesday, with 170 dead and 128 recovered patients.China's Hubei Province, the most affected area, has confirmed 4,586 cases and 162 deaths.The number of confirmed cases in China's Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions (SARs) are as follows:Hong Kong SAR: 10Macao SAR: 7Taiwan: 8At least 75 cases were confirmed in other countries, including in eight Asian countries. France, Germany, and Finland reported a total of 10 cases. The U.S. and Canada reported seven cases. On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates announced four cases of the novel coronavirus.