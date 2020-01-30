China takes various measures to combat novel coronavirus

A staff member measures temperatures of passengers at an expressway exit in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A staff member measures temperatures of passengers at a road checkpoint in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A staff member disinfects a vehicle at Zham Pass of Nyalam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A doctor demonstrates how to wear mask correctly at Nanchang West Railway Station in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

A staff member hands out leaflets on prevention and control of the novel coronavirus to a local villager in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A staff member examines a vehicle at Zham Pass of Nyalam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

A villager disinfects a vehicle before it enters a village in Datong Hui and Tu Autonomous County, Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 29, 2020. Various measures are taken across China to combat the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)