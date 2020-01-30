Second batch of medical workers depart to Wuhan

The second batch of medical workers pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, at Hongqiao International Airport in east China's Shanghai on Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 148 members in Shanghai left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the coronavirus control efforts there. (Photo by Wang Xiang/Xinhua)

The second batch of medical workers pose for a group photo before their departure to Wuhan of Hubei Province, at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin, north China, on Jan. 28, 2020. A team comprised of 138 members from 16 hospitals in Tianjin left for Wuhan on Tuesday to aid the coronavirus control efforts there. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

