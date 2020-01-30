Medical team from PLA Naval Medical University helps Hankou Hospital in Wuhan

Members of the medical team of the PLA Naval Medical University receive praise from a patient at Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 27, 2020. The medical team from the PLA Naval Medical University helps Hankou Hospital on problems concerning the capability of the hospital and the serious shortage of medical staff. The medical team plans to set up respiratory wards and two 78-bed wards at Hankou Hospital. (Photo by Chen Jing/Xinhua)

A member of the medical team of the PLA Naval Medical University puts on protective clothing at Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 27, 2020. The medical team from the PLA Naval Medical University helps Hankou Hospital on problems concerning the capability of the hospital and the serious shortage of medical staff. The medical team plans to set up respiratory wards and two 78-bed wards at Hankou Hospital. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A member of the medical team of the PLA Naval Medical University discuss work with a medical staff of Hankou Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 27, 2020. The medical team from the PLA NavalMedical University helps Hankou Hospital on problems concerning the capability of the hospital and the serious shortage of medical staff. The medical team plans to set up respiratory wards and two 78-bed wards at Hankou Hospital. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)