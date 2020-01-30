China's 36th Antarctic expedition team put two buoys into ocean

Photo taken on Jan. 27, 2020 from China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, shows iceberg in the southern Atlantic ocean westerlies. China's 36th Antarctic expedition team put two buoys into the ocean to acquire scientific data at 55.26 degrees south latitude and 17.56 east longitude. (Xinhua/Liu Shiping)

Aerial photo shows China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, sailing in the southern Atlantic ocean westerlies on Jan. 27, 2020.

A member of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team works to put a buoy into the ocean aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, on Jan. 27, 2020.

Members of China's 36th Antarctic expedition team work to put a buoy into the ocean aboard China's polar icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, on Jan. 27, 2020.