Workers make protective masks to guarantee supplies

A worker packs finished protective masks at the workshop of a medical supply company in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers here in Guangxi rushed back to work, making protective masks to guarantee the supplies. Before the outbreak, the company produced 100,000 masks a day, and it has increased its production to 160,000. The company plans to recruit more workers to expand the production of masks. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A worker arranges protective masks at the workshop of a company in Xiajiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective masks. (Photo by Chen Fuping/Xinhua)

