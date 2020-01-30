puzzle
ACROSS
1 Eager kids' plea
6 Spine line?
11 Small shot
14 What Bernese Mountain Dogs do a lot
15 To no ___ (in vain)
16 Snakelike fish
17 Lloyd of the U.S. women's soccer team
18 Put down new turf
19 X, in sorority names
20 Gave some alone time
22 Enter on tiptoe, perhaps
24 James with a posthumous Pulitzer
25 Popular drinking game
26 Mars 2020 org.
28 Key ring?
30 They may be loose or split
31 Very strong hold
33 T. follower
35 Self-important tyrants
36 Made small waves
40 Vessel for boiling water
41 Coconut or almond cookie
42 Light brown
45 Not smooth
47 "Frozen 2" queen
48 (Jackpot!)
50 Birth control options: Abbr.
52 Sarcastic comment after a misfortune
53 Draws new boundaries, say
55 Biblical couples' cruise
56 Love, on an Italian valentine
58 Starting players
60 Angry feeling
61 Dovetail joint component
62 Polynesian Disney heroine
63 Reel's partner
64 Trapped in branches
65 Rubbed the wrong way
DOWN
1 Org. concerned with outbreaks
2 Shrinking Asian sea
3 "Just 'cuz"
4 Chef who owns Spago
5 The 1%
6 Weigh station factor
7 "___ changed" (ex's claim)
8 Graduation cap attachment
9 '80s funk balladeer
10 Respected one, in many cultures
11 Signal to come over
12 In support of
13 Arm rests?
21 Hipster's grooming tool
23 Animal that isn't preyed upon, and a hint to the first four letters of 4-, 9- and 21-Down
25 Fast-tempo jazz style
26 "Pick" lead-in
27 Singer Grande, to fans
29 "___ better to have loved and lost ..."
32 Slimy substance
34 Pollution regulator, for short
36 Mechanic's cloth
37 Text in a cat meme
38 Dawn goddess
39 It may include the sequence CAT
41 Cocoa holder
42 Dessert whose name is French for "lightning"
43 Fried, sugar-covered pastry
44 Amassed, with "up"
46 New Year's Day, informally
49 Hilton competitor
51 Savory taste
53 Tear apart
54 Rational
57 Caviar
59 ___ Hatter
solution