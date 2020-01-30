puzzle

ACROSS1 Eager kids' plea6 Spine line?11 Small shot14 What Bernese Mountain Dogs do a lot15 To no ___ (in vain)16 Snakelike fish17 Lloyd of the U.S. women's soccer team18 Put down new turf19 X, in sorority names20 Gave some alone time22 Enter on tiptoe, perhaps24 James with a posthumous Pulitzer25 Popular drinking game26 Mars 2020 org.28 Key ring?30 They may be loose or split31 Very strong hold33 T. follower35 Self-important tyrants36 Made small waves40 Vessel for boiling water41 Coconut or almond cookie42 Light brown45 Not smooth47 "Frozen 2" queen48 (Jackpot!)50 Birth control options: Abbr.52 Sarcastic comment after a misfortune53 Draws new boundaries, say55 Biblical couples' cruise56 Love, on an Italian valentine58 Starting players60 Angry feeling61 Dovetail joint component62 Polynesian Disney heroine63 Reel's partner64 Trapped in branches65 Rubbed the wrong wayDOWN1 Org. concerned with outbreaks2 Shrinking Asian sea3 "Just 'cuz"4 Chef who owns Spago5 The 1%6 Weigh station factor7 "___ changed" (ex's claim)8 Graduation cap attachment9 '80s funk balladeer10 Respected one, in many cultures11 Signal to come over12 In support of13 Arm rests?21 Hipster's grooming tool23 Animal that isn't preyed upon, and a hint to the first four letters of 4-, 9- and 21-Down25 Fast-tempo jazz style26 "Pick" lead-in27 Singer Grande, to fans29 "___ better to have loved and lost ..."32 Slimy substance34 Pollution regulator, for short36 Mechanic's cloth37 Text in a cat meme38 Dawn goddess39 It may include the sequence CAT41 Cocoa holder42 Dessert whose name is French for "lightning"43 Fried, sugar-covered pastry44 Amassed, with "up"46 New Year's Day, informally49 Hilton competitor51 Savory taste53 Tear apart54 Rational57 Caviar59 ___ Hatter

solution