Women on forefront to challenge India's citizenship law

Indian women hold candles as they shout slogans during a protest against India's controversial new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, on Jan. 27, 2020. The protest is part of ongoing large protests that have been going on here for the past more than a month against the new citizenship law passed by the government led by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

An Indian woman takes part in a protest against India's controversial new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, on Jan. 29, 2020. The protest is part of ongoing large protests that have been going on here for the past more than a month against the new citizenship law passed by the government led by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Indian women take part in a protest against India's controversial new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, on Jan. 29, 2020. The protest is part of ongoing large protests that have been going on here for the past more than a month against the new citizenship law passed by the government led by Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Xinhua/Javed Dar)