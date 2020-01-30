RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Horoscope

Horoscope

Happy birthday:It would not be wise to go back on your word. Make sure you take time out this weekend to follow through on any commitments you have made. Your financial luck is looking up, making this a good time for investments. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 9, 15, 18.Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)What you dream of attaining and what you can actually achieve may not be the same. Prioritize your to-do list and focus first on those things you are sure you can handle. You can tackle the more ambitious projects later down the line. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Things are starting to look up for you financially. Take time out this weekend to research long-term investments. If someone does not love you enough to let you chase your dreams, you should reconsider the relationship. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You will have a much better time this weekend if you stop worrying about what everyone else is doing and just go your own way. Things are looking up for you financially speaking, but this does not mean you can overspend. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Increasing your skills and proficiency should be a major focus for you this weekend. The more knowledgeable you are about your field the higher your chances for promotion. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)You will have to take action if you want to get your way this weekend. Do not waste your time or energy on people who are only trying to humor you. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Change can be good so long as you build upon a solid foundation. Don't hesitate to follow your own unique path or to go with whatever works best for you. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Any misunderstandings that arise this weekend will cause major troubles for you. Clear communication will be needed if you want to avoid this. Make sure you let others know exactly what is expected of them. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Stay on top of trends within your field and you will be able to push your career forward. This weekend will be a good time to try something that you have always wanted to do like wall-climbing or trying out a new restaurant. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Avoid emotional encounters as much as you can this weekend as they will only cause you to become unbalanced. Check out unusual events, trade shows or other avenues that can broaden your horizons. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Any decisions made in haste this weekend are sure to lead to complications. The path you should take will become clear if you look at things as objectively as possible. Keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Do your best to get things done as quickly and efficiently as you possibly can this weekend. With the time you have left over, you will be able to focus on side jobs that can help you pull in a little bit of extra money. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)An unusual offer will prove tempting. Be sure that you have all your facts straight before you make any commitments. Take some time out to relax with friends. ✭✭✭