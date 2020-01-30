China has allocated 27.3 bln yuan for coronavirus control

A worker packs protective masks at the workshop of a company in Xiajiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 29, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus, workers of many medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective masks. (Photo by Chen Fuping/Xinhua)China has allocated 27.3 billion yuan (about 3.94 billion U.S. dollars) to support the battle across the country against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as of 5 p.m. Jan. 29, the country's finance ministry said Thursday.