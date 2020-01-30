The 2nd season of 'Well-Intended Love' releases new trailer

Promotional material for Well-Intended Love Photo: Courtesy of Sohu TV





The second season of Chinese streaming drama Well-Intended Love released a trailer and new posters on Thursday as well as announced it will return soon to the site Sohu TV.



Directed by Wu Qiang, Well-Intended Love, starring Xu Kaicheng, Yi Bochen and Wang Shuang, became extremely popular with its first season. Season two will continue the original storyline of the characters. Additionally, the new season will see new sub stories among new characters to keep the whole storytelling more smooth.



The first season is currently streaming on Netflix in 26 regions.



