Aid materials arrive at Wuhan Tianhe Int'l Airport

Workers unload aid materials from a cargo plane of China Postal Airlines at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2020. From Jan. 24 to 29, Wuhan Tianhe International Airport received a total of 4,895 medical workers and 44 chartered airplanes of aid materials to Wuhan, according to Hubei Airports Group Company Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

A cargo plane of China Postal Airlines arrives at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2020. From Jan. 24 to 29, Wuhan Tianhe International Airport received a total of 4,895 medical workers and 44 chartered airplanes of aid materials to Wuhan, according to Hubei Airports Group Company Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

A worker unloads aid materials at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2020. From Jan. 24 to 29, Wuhan Tianhe International Airport received a total of 4,895 medical workers and 44 chartered airplanes of aid materials to Wuhan, according to Hubei Airports Group Company Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)