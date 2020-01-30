Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo held in Texas

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/30 15:37:25

A cowboy shoots a balloon during the cowboy mounted shooting competition at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States, Jan. 29, 2020. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
