China Railway beefs up novel coronavirus prevention

Staff members check passengers' temperature at the exit of Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 28, 2020. Beijing West Railway Station has stepped up measures, such as disinfecting trains and stations and measuring body temperatures of travelers, to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

China's railway sector will strengthen prevention and control measures to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.It said the prevention and control of pneumonia outbreaks in passengers and employees, as well as the transport of epidemic prevention materials, should be the major tasks.Temperature detection at railway stations will be strengthened, and passengers with abnormal body temperatures will be advised to seek medical attention.It will also report the information of passengers designated as close contacts of suspected patients to the local health authorities in a timely and safe manner.More efforts will be made to step up cleaning and disinfection work at railway stations and trains, strictly control suspended railway routes and instruct passengers to fill in health registration cards.