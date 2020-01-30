Shanghai doctor hailed for calling on Party members to join front line of coronavirus battle

A Shanghai doctor was hailed by netizens after he urged members of the Communist Party of China to go to the front line and take up the most difficult posts in the battle against the novel coronavirus.The remarks were made by Zhang Wenhong, director of the department of infectious diseases from Shanghai's Huashan Hospital.In a video released on Wednesday, Zhang said that some doctors from his hospital had gone to Hubei, the center of the epidemic, to assist medical workers."It comes at a crucial time for fighting the battle. We are all tired but must persevere…Party members made a vow when they joined the Party that they should come before others to work in the most difficult and arduous posts. This is non-negotiable," said Zhang.Zhang also highly praised the doctors who have been working continuously since the start of the epidemic.Of the 49 doctors from Huashan Hospital's department of infectious diseases, 25 are Party members. In recent days, they have been working day and night at various front lines for the prevention and control of the epidemic, with almost no rest.There was overwhelming online support for Zhang's pragmatic remarks and his bravery to speak and act."China stays so strong because we have brave leaders and Party members," a netizen with the username "Staywithwoon" commented on Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like social media platform."Hardcore. With such a doctor, we shall be able to overcome all difficulties," netizen "cumt673" commented.The Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee issued the latest notification on Thursday encouraging Party members and leaders to "stand the test" of fighting against the coronavirus. Those who fail in their duty, exaggerate their works, or even falsify their accomplishments will be held accountable, reads the document.