More countries to follow UK stance on Huawei

A view of Huawei’s exhibition area at the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, East China’s Zhejiang Province. Photo: Zhang Hongpei/GT

After the UK and EU allowed Chinese tech giant Huawei to enter their 5G markets, this objective way of handling a technology-related matter will set an example for other countries and more European countries are likely to adopt this approach, analysts predicted.The EU told its members on Wednesday to limit and monitor high-risk vendors in building next-generation wireless networks without imposing a ban on the Chinese company despite the US' yearlong lobbying efforts to bar Huawei from the European market, media reports said.Huawei said it has welcomed Europe's decision to enable it to continue participating in European 5G roll-outs.The British government announced on Tuesday that the Chinese tech giant would be allowed to take a role in UK 5G networks, but with restrictions. The Chinese firm will be excluded from "security critical" core areas, including nuclear sites and military bases.In addition, it will only be allowed to account for 35 percent of network equipment and base stations in the UK."This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecom infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the UK access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market," Victor Zhang, Huawei vice-president, was quoted as saying in a statement sent to the Global Times.Austria also said it would find a balance between security and vendor independence as it does not rule out deploying Huawei in its 5G networks despite the heavy US lobbying efforts in Europe.Many European countries, such as France, Germany, Monaco and Switzerland hold a positive attitude toward the Chinese tech giant, according to media reports.