Johnson holds talks with US on Brexit eve

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain, on Jan. 29, 2020. The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve the Withdrawal Agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson held talks on post- Brexit trade with the top US diplomat on Thursday, eve of Britain's historic departure from the European Union.The British premier was aiming to paper over recent disagreements as he hosted US Secretary of State Mike ­Pompeo the day before nearly half a ­century of EU membership ends late Friday.With Britain at a historic crossroads, Johnson wants to strike post-Brexit trade deals with both the bloc and the US, but has seen recent strains in the so-called "special relationship" with Washington.Britain will enter a new chapter when it becomes the first country to quit the EU's institutions at midnight Brussels time (23:00 GMT) on Friday.Although it will remain under most EU rules during an 11-month transition period, Britain is then likely to lose privileged access to the single European market - the world's largest and most important for UK trade.But Johnson has argued he will negotiate an ambitious free trade agreement with his 27 former partners while also striking a lucrative trade deal with the US."It is a great moment for our country... a moment of hope and opportunity," the British leader said Wednesday, as he prepares to address the nation at 22:00 GMT Friday - an hour before Brexit.Pompeo, in London on the first leg of a five-nation tour that also takes in Ukraine, sounded a positive note on arrival Wednesday."The #UK is an indispensable ally on a range of issues," he tweeted, adding the special relationship was being strengthened "through constructive discussions."Britain has been angered by Washington's refusal to extradite the wife of a US diplomat who is using the cover of diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution over the death of a teenager in a road accident in England.Britons narrowly backed departing the EU in a 2016 referendum that left the country locked in a political crisis and acrimonious division.Johnson, who headed the pro-Leave campaign and became premier in July, won a thumping election victory in ­December on the mantra "get Brexit done."That is now finally happening, with Britain's departure set in European law Wednesday, amid emotional scenes, as the bloc's parliament voted to ratify the divorce papers.