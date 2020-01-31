HOME >>
Novel coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency: WHO
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/31 3:50:17
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that the novel coronavirus outbreak has become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
However, the UN health body stressed that it does not recommend limiting trade and travel.
It also once again spoke highly of China's prevention and containment measures.
