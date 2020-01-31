HOME >>
CHINA
China has full confidence, capability to control epidemic: FM
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/1/31 6:56:12
China has full confidence and capability to win the fight against an epidemic caused by a novel coronavirus, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.
