Combined brigade hones its troops' comprehensive capabilities

Soldiers assigned to a combined brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army move through a depopulated zone during a long-distance hike on January 15 in China’s Fujian Province. The brigade conducted training subjects including searching, screening, capturing, shooting, field survival, reconnaissance and infiltrating to hone the troops’ comprehensive capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

A scout assigned to a combined brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army operates an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to find the targets during a long-distance hike on January 15 in China’s Fujian Province. The brigade conducted training subjects including searching, screening, capturing, shooting, reconnoitering and infiltrating to hone the troops’ comprehensive capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Liu Zhiyong)

Soldiers drive the Type 96 main battle tanks to a designated area during a long-distance march in late January in China’s Fujian Province. The brigade carried out training subjects including searching, screening, capturing, shooting, reconnoitering and infiltrating to hone the troops’ comprehensive capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/ Photo by Liu Zhiyong)