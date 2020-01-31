J-11 fighter jets in combat readiness

Ground crew members assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command perform maintenance checks on a J-11 fighter jet prior to a routine patrol mission on January 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Bo)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies out of its aircraft shelter onto the runway before takeoff for a routine patrol mission on January 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Bo)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command takes off for a routine patrol mission on January 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Bo)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command deploys its drogue parachute to slow itself after finishing a routine patrol mission on January 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Bo)

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Northern Theater Command taxies his J-11 fighter jet down the runway after completing a routine patrol mission on January 24, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yao Bo)