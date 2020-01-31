CPC allocates 108 mln yuan for coronavirus control

People make protective suits at a medical company in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2020. To help fight the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, workers of some medical material companies rushed to work ahead of schedule to make protective equipment. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

The Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has allocated 108 million yuan (about 15.57 million US dollars) to prevent and control the novel coronavirus epidemic.The money was appropriated from CPC membership dues to help frontline medical personnel as well as grassroots-level Party members, according to the department.Primary-level Party organizations will receive financial aid to purchase medicine and resources for epidemic prevention and control, said the department, adding that infected Party members and individuals who are in difficulty would also receive subsidies.The money should be allocated to primary-level organizations as soon as possible to combat the epidemic, said the department.