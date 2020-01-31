China imported 56.228 million masks within 7 days







Visitors wearing masks walk along Wangfujing Street in Beijing on January 25 amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in Wuhan. Photo: Li Hao/GT





Customs departments nationwide have received over 16,000 batches of supplies from overseas, among which were a total of 56.228 million masks, to help fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus in China.



From last Friday to Thursday, a total of 59,178 million units of epidemic prevention and control supplies were imported to China, worth 160 million yuan ($23 million). That figure included 56,228 million masks, 69,000 pairs of goggles and 738,000 pieces of protective clothing, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Friday.



On Thursday, customs departments around the country imported 7,880 batches of epidemic prevention and control supplies, 21,968 million pieces worth a total of 190 million yuan, 39 percent of which was protective products.



Preventative masks, clothing and medicines are urgently needed in China, especially in Wuhan, Hubei Province, where the epidemic originated and the area remains most at risk.



As of Friday morning, China has reported 9,692 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus pneumonia, among which are 213 deaths. Hubei Province reported 1,220 new cases, 42 deaths and 26 recoveries of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.



To ensure imported supplies can be utilized as soon as possible, GAC last Friday requested that Wuhan customs establish a special green channel for donated supplies and ensure relevant materials are the first packages cleared.



Local customs can register and release donated supplies and complete other necessary procedures at a later time.



GAC vowed on Monday to issue further notices concerning the rapid customs clearance of imported supplies needed to tackle the coronavirus. It will ensure imported medicines, medical equipment and other materials pass customs without any delay. That includes all means of transportation, whether supplies are carried by passengers or enter via mail and couriers.



All customs departments across the country are required to set up advisory hotlines to re-spond to the needs of related enterprises, GAC said.







