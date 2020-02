Protesters gather in front of the US embassy in Baghdad, Iraq on Dec. 31, 2019. Photo:Xinhua

The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon.US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles on January 8. Iran fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, raising fears of war.