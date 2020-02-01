HOME >>
Britain formally leaves EU, ending 47-year-long membership
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/1 7:36:56
Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, marking a historic end of its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc.
It also marks the start of a transition period that will last till the end of this year as negotiators try to forge a trade arrangement between Britain and the EU.
