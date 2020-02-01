Britain formally leaves EU, ending 47-year-long membership

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/1 7:36:56

Photo: VCG


 
Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, marking a historic end of its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc.

It also marks the start of a transition period that will last till the end of this year as negotiators try to forge a trade arrangement between Britain and the EU.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: EUROPE,WORLD FOCUS
blog comments powered by Disqus