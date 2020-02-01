Builldings illuminated with slogans to cheer up Wuhan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/1 9:36:43

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2020 shows buildings illuminated with slogans to cheer the city on in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2020 shows buildings illuminated with slogans to cheer the city on in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2020 shows buildings illuminated with slogans to cheer the city on in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2020 shows buildings illuminated with slogans to cheer the city on in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2020 shows buildings illuminated with slogans to cheer the city on in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus