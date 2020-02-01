HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
China should not worry about 'discrimination'
Source:Global Times Published: 2020/2/1 9:42:04
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Thursday (local time) the novel coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC). At a press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the Chinese government for "extraordinary measures" it has taken to contain the outbreak. He also stressed that the declaration is not "a vote of no confidence on China." The WHO declaration also stated explicitly that it does not recommend limiting trade and movement.
