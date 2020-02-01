Iraqi, Yemeni people protest against announced U.S. Middle East peace plan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/2/1 10:27:49

Iraqi people take part in a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

Iraqi people take part in a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

Iraqi people take part in a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 

Iraqi people take part in a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)


 


Yemeni people take part in a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


Yemeni protesters hold a Palestinian flag during a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

Yemeni people shout slogans during a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


 

A Yemeni man takes part in a protest against the announced U.S. Middle East peace plan in Sanaa, Yemen, on Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)


  

Posted in: WORLD
