50 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers in West Bank, Gaza

Palestinian protesters burn tires during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest against the U.S. Middle East peace plan, in the West Bank city of Hebron, Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

At least 50 Palestinian demonstrators were injured on Friday during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, medics said.The clashes happened during demonstrations against the U.S. Middle East peace plan, known as the Deal of the Century.Earlier on Friday, an Israeli army tank fired several shells on central Gaza Strip in response to three mortars launched from eastern Gaza into southern Israel. No injuries were reported.