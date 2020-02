Indonesian students eat steamed eggs for extra nutrition in Bandung

Elementary students eat steamed eggs for extra nutrition during a campaign against stunting in Bandung, Indonesia. Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)

A student holds a steamed egg for extra nutrition during a campaign against stunting in Bandung, Indonesia. Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)

A teacher distributes steamed eggs for extra nutrition to elementary students during a campaign against stunting in Bandung, Indonesia. Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)

A boy eats a steamed egg for extra nutrition during a campaign against stunting in Bandung, Indonesia. Jan. 31, 2020. (Photo by Septianjar/Xinhua)