First batch of charter flights brings back 199 stranded Hubei residents

A Hubei resident arrives at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 31, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

The first batch of charter flights sent by the Chinese government Friday evening brought back 199 stranded Hubei residents from overseas following the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.The two charter flights operated by Xiamen Airlines departed from Thailand's Bangkok and Malaysia's Kota Kinabalu and arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport at 8:53 p.m. and 10:32 p.m. respectively.Passengers on board were tested if they had a fever. Those with the symptoms of fever will be quarantined immediately.Gao Huilin, one of the passengers, was travelling in Malaysia and had been stranded there as the flight back to Wuhan was canceled on Jan. 27 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.Gao said the flight bringing them home made careful preparations including checking the passengers' temperature before boarding the plane, and safety precaution to reduce the risk of infection."I'm grateful to our country, which leaves no one behind," Gao said.