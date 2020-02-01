Lao Food Festival 2020 held to promote female entrepreneurs

A vendor makes food during Lao Food Festival 2020 in Vientiane, Laos, on Jan. 31, 2020. The Lao Food Festival 2020, held from Jan. 28 to 31, aimed to promote female entrepreneurs in the areas of food, agriculture and services and provide them opportunities to present and sell their products. The event also encouraged the exchange of experience and skills with respect to culinary and hospitality industries. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

