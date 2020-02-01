Chinese forex market sees over 200 trillion yuan traded in 2019

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System building in Shanghai on August 24. Photo: VCG

The Chinese foreign exchange market in 2019 recorded total transactions of 200.56 trillion yuan (29.12 trillion U.S. dollars), data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.In December alone, a total of 17.1 trillion yuan was traded in the market.Specifically, the transaction volume of the bank to customer transactions stood at 2.71 trillion yuan, while that of the interbank market reached 14.38 trillion yuan last month.In December, the transaction volume of the spot market came in at 6.78 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 10.32 trillion yuan, SAFE data showed.