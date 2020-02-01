Daily necessities supply remains steady in major Chinese cities amid epidemic

Staff members of a supermarket arrange meat for sale in a supermarket in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 31, 2020. Supply of daily necessities remained steady in major Chinese cities while authorities have been stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A citizen buys flour in a supermarket in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Jan. 31, 2020. Supply of daily necessities remained steady in major Chinese cities while authorities have been stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A vendor arranges vegetables at a market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 31, 2020. Supply of daily necessities remained steady in major Chinese cities while authorities have been stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Residents buy meat at a market in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 31, 2020. Supply of daily necessities remained steady in major Chinese cities while authorities have been stepping up efforts to ensure continuous supply and stable prices amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)