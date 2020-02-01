HOME >>
China lifts tariffs on imported supplies used for virus control
Source:CGTN Published: 2020/2/1 22:47:52
Imported supplies used for novel coronavirus prevention and control have been exempted from tariffs from January 1 till March end, China's
Ministry of Finance
announced on Saturday.
The exemption also applies to foreign donations.
Newspaper headline: China lifts tariffs on imported supplies used for virus prevention and control
