China lifts tariffs on imported supplies used for virus control

Source:CGTN Published: 2020/2/1 22:47:52

Photo:Xinhua

Imported supplies used for novel coronavirus prevention and control have been exempted from tariffs from January 1 till March end, China's



The exemption also applies to foreign donations.

Newspaper headline: China lifts tariffs on imported supplies used for virus prevention and control



RELATED ARTICLES: Government offers financial support to stabilize market amid epidemic Imported supplies used for novel coronavirus prevention and control have been exempted from tariffs from January 1 till March end, China's Ministry of Finance announced on Saturday.The exemption also applies to foreign donations.