China looks to EU to expedite purchase of medical supplies

Photo:xinhua

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the novel coronavirus outbreak over the phone on Saturday.Li pointed out that the Chinese government has always given top priority to the safety and health of people, and is carrying out an open, transparent, assertive and orderly prevention and control work of the outbreak.The premier said the Chinese government is putting all-out efforts to ensure the supply of medical resources for medical workers in virus-hit areas and expected the EU to facilitate China's urgent purchasing of medical supplies from EU member countries.The Chinese government and people are confident, determined and capable of winning the fight against the outbreak, Li stressed, adding that China is willing to enhance information and technology exchanges with the international community including the EU.Von der Leyen, for her part, said that the EU highly respects and recognizes China's efforts and quick response to the outbreak. She expressed the EU's support to China's prevention work, saying that the EU is willing to mobilize all resources available to facilitate ongoing efforts and is ready to provide convenience for China's purchasing of medical supplies.