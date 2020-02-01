052D destroyer receives supplies on Pacific Ocean

The Type 052D destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) attached to a far-sea joint training fleet with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command receives food supplies from the Type 901 fast replenishment ship Chaganhu (Hull 967) in waters of the Pacific Ocean during its first comprehensive replenishment after the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Eve on January 27, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jie and Zhou Yancheng)

Sailors aboard the Type 052D destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) assigned to a far-sea joint training fleet with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command carry food parcels supplied by the Type 901 fast replenishment ship Chaganhu (Hull 967) in waters of the Pacific Ocean during their first comprehensive replenishment after the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Eve on January 27, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jie and Zhou Yancheng)

The Type 052D destroyer Hohhot (Hull 161) attached to a far-sea joint training fleet with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command receives oil supplies from the Type 901 fast replenishment ship Chaganhu (Hull 967) in waters of the Pacific Ocean during its first comprehensive replenishment after the Chinese Lunar New Year’s Eve on January 27, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jie and Zhou Yancheng)