A man attends the opening ceremony of Myanmar Ethnics Culture Festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2020. The festival will last until Feb. 7. (Xinhua/U Aung)

People attend the opening ceremony of Myanmar Ethnics Culture Festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2020. The festival will last until Feb. 7. (Xinhua/U Aung)

People attend the opening ceremony of Myanmar Ethnics Culture Festival in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, 2020. The festival will last until Feb. 7. (Xinhua/U Aung)