1st novel coronavirus patient in Tibet treated in designated hospital

Medical workers treat a confirmed patient of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 1, 2020. Tibet reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia Thursday, according to local health authorities. The patient is being treated in a designated hospital, with stable vital signs. Close contacts have been put under medical observation, according to the regional health commission. (Xinhua/Chogo)

