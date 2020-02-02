China strengthens efforts on prevention and control of novel coronavirus

A staff member disinfects the cabin of an airplane after its arrival at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 31, 2020. China Southern Airlines has strengthened its efforts on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, demanding all the facilities inside the cabin to be disinfected after flight. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Staff members step into an airplane to conduct disinfection operation after all the passengers left at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 31, 2020. China Southern Airlines has strengthened its efforts on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, demanding all the facilities inside the cabin to be disinfected after flight. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

Staff members disinfect the cabin of an airplane after its arrival at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 31, 2020. China Southern Airlines has strengthened its efforts on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus, demanding all the facilities inside the cabin to be disinfected after flight. (Photo by Pu Xiaoxu/Xinhua)

A staff member checks a passenger's identity information at a highway exit in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Jiangsu Province has set up checkpoints at highway exits to check passengers' body temperature and identity information as measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members check the passengers' body temperature at a highway exit in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Jiangsu Province has set up checkpoints at highway exits to check passengers' body temperature and identity information as measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A staff member checks a passenger's body temperature at a highway exit in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Jiangsu Province has set up checkpoints at highway exits to check passengers' body temperature and identity information as measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Staff members check passengers' identity information at a highway exit in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Jiangsu Province has set up checkpoints at highway exits to check passengers' body temperature and identity information as measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

A child wearing mask waits for a train at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Zhengzhou East Railway Station has recently strengthened its efforts to prevent and control the spread of novel coronavirus during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Li An)

A railway policeman checks a passenger's identity and travel information at Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Zhengzhou East Railway Station has recently strengthened its efforts to prevent and control the spread of novel coronavirus during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Li An)