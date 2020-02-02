304 dead, 14,380 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Chinese mainland

Source:CGTN Published: 2020/2/2 7:58:45

Medical workers treat a pneumonia patient at an isolation ward of Fuzhou Pulmonary Hospital of Fujian in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Jan. 31, 2020. The hospital is a designated hospital for the treatment of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus, equipped with two floors of isolation wards as well as 8 doctors and 34 nurses working round the clock. (Photo by Wang Yi/Xinhua)

A total of 14,380 cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in the Chinese mainland as of 24:00 on Saturday, with 304 dead and 328 recovered patients, said China’s National Health Commission.

The number of confirmed cases in China's Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions (SARs) are as follows:

Hong Kong SAR: 14
Macao SAR: 7
Taiwan: 10



