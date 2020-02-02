China's Shouguang activates emergency plans to ensure vegetable supply

Farmers deliver vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Farmers deliver vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A farmer delivers vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A farmer packages green turnips at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A farmer clears up vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Farmers deliver vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A farmer clears up vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A farmer packages vegetables at an agricultural products logistics park in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 1, 2020. Shouguang City, one of China's major vegetable production bases, activated emergency plans to promote the transaction of fresh vegetables after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Right now it provides Wuhan with 600 tons of vegetables a day. At the same time, it can also cater for the demands within Shandong Province as well as Beijing and Shanghai. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)