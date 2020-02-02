Construction of Huoshenshan Hospital to be completed Sunday





Aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. According to the plan, the construction of the hospital will be completed on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. According to the plan, the construction of the hospital will be completed on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Workers work at the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 1, 2020. According to the plan, the construction of the hospital will be completed on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. According to the plan, the construction of the hospital will be completed on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows the construction site of Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. According to the plan, the construction of the hospital will be completed on Feb. 2. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)