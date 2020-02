Two dead, two injured in Florida church shooting: police

File photo: Xinhua

Four people were shot, two of them fatally, after a funeral Saturday afternoon at a church in Riviera Beach, Florida, said police.The shooting occurred at Victory City Church at approximately 2:34 p.m. local time, according to a press release tweeted by the Riviera Beach Police Department.A 15-year-old boy and an adult male were pronounced dead at the scene, said the release, adding that a woman and another juvenile were also shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.No arrests have been made so far, it said.The church's senior pastor, Tywuante Lupoe, said in a Facebook post that they are mourning the loss of "two young black men to a senseless shooting."Riviera Beach is about 130 km north of Miami.