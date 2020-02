A dog is seen in a sanctuary for stray animals in Giza, Egypt on Jan. 31, 2020. The sanctuary provides medical intervention and nutrition care for rescued stray animals. It also provides pet boarding services for pet owners. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

Cats are seen in a sanctuary for stray animals in Giza, Egypt on Jan. 31, 2020. The sanctuary provides medical intervention and nutrition care for rescued stray animals. It also provides pet boarding services for pet owners. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)