India Art Fair 2020 held in New Delhi, India

Visitors view exhibits during the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, Feb. 1, 2020. The 12th edition of the India Art Fair is underway in New Delhi, which showcases installations and artworks from many international galleries. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)