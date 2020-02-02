First day after Brexit in Britain





Photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows the Port of Dover on the first day after Brexit in Dover, Britain. Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, putting an end to its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

A ferry crosses the Dover Strait heading for the Port of Dover on the first day after Brexit in Dover, Britain, Feb. 1, 2020. Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, putting an end to its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Trucks and cars leave the Port of Dover after crossing the Dover Strait on the first day after Brexit in Dover, Britain, Feb. 1, 2020. Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, putting an end to its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

The first group of passengers from Europe arrive at St. Pancras International Station on the first day after Brexit in London, Britain on Feb 1, 2020. Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, putting an end to its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Feb. 1, 2020 shows a departure area at St. Pancras International Station in London, Britain. Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, putting an end to its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

The first ferryboat arrives at Port of Dover on the first day after Brexit in Dover, Britain, Jan. 31, 2020. Britain officially left the European Union (EU) at 11 p.m. (2300 GMT) Friday, putting an end to its 47-year-long membership of the world's largest trading bloc. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)